3 killed in Marshall County crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three young people were killed in a crash in Marshall County.

It happened early Sunday morning in the 8000 block of Highway 72.

The Marshall County coroner identified the victims as driver Gabrielle Brewer, 18, and passengers Doneshia Ford, 17, and Garfield Campbell III, 21.

He said they were traveling in the same car and hit another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle is in the hospital but is expected to be OK, the coroner said.