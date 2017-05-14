× Police: 2 shot at Whitehaven IHOP after trying to intervene in domestic fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another was hurt in an overnight shooting inside a Whitehaven IHOP packed with customers, after an employee and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument, according to police.

Police say a 27-year-old is dead and a security guard was wounded.

The gunman is still on the run.

It happened around 12 a.m. Sunday at the IHOP on East Shelby Drive near Elvis Presley Boulevard.

“I can just imagine the people’s reaction,” said Robert Goslowsky, who works across the parking lot at Southland Mall. “A shooting in a restaurant overnight, wow.”

Police say the employee and her ex-boyfriend started arguing, things escalated and he choked her.

That’s when two other men – one a security guard – tried to jump in and help her, and the ex-boyfriend opened fire and shot them both.

The security guard was hit in the wrist, and some witnesses say the other man was shot in the head.

“It’s gotta be scary for people around here,” Goslowsky said. “I mean, I know just having security here makes me feel a little bit better, but knowing one of them got shot is a little disconcerting. I’m a little worried.”

Investigators say the suspect walked off on East Shelby Drive.

Several people WREG spoke with off camera – who say they eat there all the time – were shocked to hear the news.

Others say it won’t change how they live their lives but hope police will spend some extra time patrolling the area until things calm down.

“A greater police presence would probably be pretty beneficial to ease people’s minds,” Goslowsky said.

Police haven’t released the victims’ or suspect’s names.

The security guard should be OK, investigators say.