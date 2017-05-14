Use our Interactive Radar to track rain and storms

WATCH: East Carolina football player’s mom gets a Mother’s Day surprise

Posted 8:46 pm, May 14, 2017, by

East Carolina defensive end Kiante Anderson (96) will be on scholarship with the Pirates now, after coach Scottie Montgomery sprung a Mother's Day surprise on his mom at work. (AP Photo/Greg Thompson)

This will be a Mother’s Day that neither East Carolina defensive end Kiante Anderson nor his mom will forget.

East Carolina posted a video Thursday of coach Scottie Montgomery dropping by the Greenville, North Carolina, elementary school where Anderson’s mother Tia Chapman works.

Montgomery told her that he was visiting to recognize “great local mothers” before springing a surprise on her — showing her the papers to put her son on scholarship.

Anderson is a rising senior from Greenville who transferred from Division II Saint Augustine’s in 2015. He had 20 tackles, 4.5 stops for a loss and half a sack in his first season playing for the Pirates in 2016.