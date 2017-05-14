Drake makes appearance at Memphis prom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fairley High School promgoers were in for a special treat with a surprise guest: Drake!

According to TMZ, the star escorted his cousin, Jalaah Moore, and her date to the prom. And of course he did so in style, complete with a Rolls Royce and custom glittering outfits.

💛😊👑 A post shared by 💕Jalaah👑 (@hyfr_jalaah) on May 14, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Though the prom guests didn’t get a performance out of him, he did hang out at the dance and then capped off the night by throwing a post-prom party for Jalaah and 400 friends.

Jalaah confirmed it was the best day ever.