California babysitter blamed for toddler’s brain injury after he allegedly ‘disciplined’ her

BROWNSVILLE, Calif. — "It's tough. One of the hardest things we do is dealing with these kinds of cases with children," Leslie Carbah with the Yuba County Sheriffs Office said.

These kinds of cases make all of our hearts hurt. A beautiful 2-and-a-half-year-old girl, bruised and barely breathing in the presence of her four siblings, deputies say at the hands of their 16-year-old baby sitter.

"Upon interviewing him and the other children present, it was determined that he had attempted to discipline the child, resulting in her injuries," Carbah said.

When first responders showed up to the home in Brownsville, the little girl's injuries were so serious she needed to be flown 77 miles away to a hospital in Sacramento.

"After seeing her in this condition when she was first born, and she already beat this place now she's right back here again," mother Jessica Lamar said.

It's hard for Jessica Lamar to see her daughter Gia, born 10 weeks premature, fighting for her young life once more.

It took nearly three hours worth of emergency brain surgery to save her life.

"She was supposed to be asleep, he took a toy away from her and when he came back in the room she had snuck a piece of candy, so he confessed to slamming her head on the wall. And her head hit the edge," Lamar said.

She says doctors told her that blow to the head shifted Gia's brain. That they had to remove a blood clot and then remove half her skull for the swelling.

Jessica says she has known the 16-year-old accused of doing this to her daughter for four years. She says she recently moved him into her home when his family kicked him out because he was a good kid and good with her kids.

And despite how upset she is with him — "I forgive him. I don't hold a grudge. He's a young boy he made a mistake. I def won't talk to him again."