Police: Man drops shooting victim off at hospital then flees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating the city’s 75th homicide of the year.
Officers were called to Methodist North Hospital around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after a man brought someone with a gunshot wound to the emergency room.
The victim has died, police said.
Police said the man who dropped him off at the hospital was in a white Ford pickup truck but then fled on foot heading south on Covington Pike.
Police are trying to find him; he is described as a 5-foot, 110-pound white or Hispanic man with long, curly hair. He was wearing a gray hoodie, khaki pants and black flip-flops.
Police are unsure where the shooting happened.