Police: Man drops shooting victim off at hospital then flees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating the city’s 75th homicide of the year.

Officers were called to Methodist North Hospital around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after a man brought someone with a gunshot wound to the emergency room.

The victim has died, police said.

Police said the man who dropped him off at the hospital was in a white Ford pickup truck but then fled on foot heading south on Covington Pike.

Police are trying to find him; he is described as a 5-foot, 110-pound white or Hispanic man with long, curly hair. He was wearing a gray hoodie, khaki pants and black flip-flops.

Police are unsure where the shooting happened.