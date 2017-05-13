× Memphis man sets himself on fire on Facebook Live

MEMPHIS — A Memphis man set himself on fire early Saturday morning on Facebook Live and then ran into Murphy’s Bar.

It happened shortly after midnight in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.

Video shows the man, Jared McLemore, dousing himself in a liquid from a metal can.

A man runs over to help, the can falls, and the doused man erupts in flames.

Police say the man suffered severe burns.

McLemore’s ex-girlfriend was reportedly in the bar and witnesses say he shouted that she ‘made’ him do it.

WREG has uncovered domestic violence charges against McLemore and a restraining order..

A second man, who tried to help, also suffered burns.

At last report, the men were in critical and non-critical condition respectively.

If you are thinking of taking your life, or just need someone to speak with, call 1-800-273-TALK