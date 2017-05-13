× City Watch issued for woman in danger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a woman who is considered endangered.

Memphis Police issued a City Watch alert for Lillie Jackson, 48.

She was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Hickory View Place when she left in her vehicle. According to the alert, she was distraught beforehand and took a handful of pills.

Jackson is described as a 5-foot-7, 160-pound black woman with black hair in a mini afro and brown eyes. She was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and silver sandals.

If you see her or know where she may be, call police at (901) 545-2677 of Missing Persons at (901) 636-4479.

If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. More resources can be found at afsp.org.