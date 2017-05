× 14-year-old critically wounded in shooting, person in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old has been shot.

The victim’s sister called police from the 4500 block of East Dearing Road around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The boy was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said they have one person in custody.

Officers are investigating what happened.