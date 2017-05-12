× Two Yell County homicide victims identified

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities released the names of the two women shot and killed outside a home in Yell County, Arkansas.

Rita Miller, 61, and Ciera Miller, 17, were allegedly murdered by James Arthur Bowden in the 12000 block of Gum Springs Road Thursday afternoon.

Prior to their deaths, Bowden allegedly shot and killed Lieutenant Kevin Mainhart with the Yell County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop along Highway 27.

When authorities arrived at the home on Gum Springs, they found both women dead and the suspect barricaded inside a home with a hostage– 31-year-old Haley McHam.

Bowden released McHam to law enforcement and surrendered.

Mainhart was a 20-year veteran of the West Memphis Police Department before he moved five years ago to be closer to family.