Two armed robberies in Cooper-Young area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There have been two more armed robberies in the Cooper-Young area.

Around midnight, two Soul Fish employees were talking near a dumpster when a man ran up to them.

One man was hit in the head with a gun and his wallet and car keys were taken.

A short time later, another armed robbery happened a few blocks away near Barksdale and Jefferson.

Police have only a vague description, but believe the same man is responsible for both robberies.

Early Monday morning, two women were pushed out of a car when a man jumped in while they were sitting in a parking lot at the corner of Cooper and Young.