Two armed robberies in Cooper-Young area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There have been two more armed robberies in the Cooper-Young area.
Around midnight, two Soul Fish employees were talking near a dumpster when a man ran up to them.
One man was hit in the head with a gun and his wallet and car keys were taken.
A short time later, another armed robbery happened a few blocks away near Barksdale and Jefferson.
Police have only a vague description, but believe the same man is responsible for both robberies.
Early Monday morning, two women were pushed out of a car when a man jumped in while they were sitting in a parking lot at the corner of Cooper and Young.