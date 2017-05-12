× Tulane Apartments to reopen under new owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The dilapidated and now empty Tulane Apartments will get a major facelift and open its doors to new residents, but it’s going to take a while.

The new owner, The Millenia Companies, told WREG they plan to begin construction on the apartment complex by the end of the year.

A spokesperson said the renovations will take up to 18 months to complete.

However, as buildings are finished, they’ll start leasing them.

Millenia bought Warren and Tulane through a federal court receivership process.

The sale was finalized last week.

Millennia said Warren will be demolished, and they will work with city leaders to determine what’s next for the property.

The apartment complexes were previously owned by Global Ministries Foundation.

The non-profit remains under federal investigation.

Millennia is also buying Serenity Towers, Madison Tower and Goodwill Village.

While that deal isn’t complete, Millennia has already started to manage those properties.