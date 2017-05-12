Sardis teenager arrested, charged in boyfriend’s stabbing death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARDIS, Miss. -- A Mississippi teenager is behind bars accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend.

For the people who live in Sardis, Mississippi, the rain isn’t washing away the sight of what played out in the middle of Atkins Street Thursday night.

"I ran down there. When I got down there the boy named T he was laying on the ground."

This neighbor didn't want her face shown but said she couldn't believe her eyes.

"I ain't never seen nothing like that. He was laying there with the knife in his chest."

Neighbors knew him as T but deputies identified him as Laterrick Dunlap. They said he was stabbed by his girlfriend, 17-year-old Kabreja Wortham.

"He was just laying there, trying to take his breaths. Constantly trying to catch his breath."

Police said they believe the stabbing happened inside a nearby mobile home. A witness told authorities Dunlap stumbled out into the street with the knife still lodged in his chest.He didn't make it far, collapsing in the middle of the street.

"The ambulance came and he just took his last breath. They hurried up, grabbed him and put him in the ambulance."

Wortham was arrested and charged with murder.

"I asked the girlfriend what happened and she didn't say anything."

For this neighbor it just didn't add up.

"You could tell in her face that it wasn't something she was meaning to do."

Wortham’s bond was set at $15,000.

She will be in court on May 22.