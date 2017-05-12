× Police search for 8 suspects after innocent bystander shot in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after a group of people started shooting in North Memphis, injuring an innocent bystander.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Annie Place in the area of North Bellevue Boulevard and Vollintine.

According to police, the woman was inside her home when a group of eight men opened fire. The bullets ripped through her home, hitting her.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment but is expected to be okay.

The suspects fled the scene in a small silver SUV and a white 4-door sedan.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.