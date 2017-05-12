× Memphis man found guilty of shooting acquaintance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of shooting a long-time acquaintance has been found guilty of attempted first-degree murder.

According to prosecutors, it all started when the victim and Mandon Rogers got into an argument back in September 2014.

Several days later, the 43-year-old opened fire on the man as he was walking up the steps of his home on Greenlaw Avenue in North Memphis.

The victim was shot in the right hip and thigh.

This week, a jury found Rogers guilty of attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.