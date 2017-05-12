× Man headed to Memphis ends up dead in Missouri jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — “He loved to play with his kids, he just loved being a father.”

Tory Sanders was a father of eight, a husband, brother, son and nephew to Natasha Nance.

“I just want justice for my nephew. My family just wants justice.”

In a news conference Wednesday, Nance and the NAACP vowed the get answers.

The 28-year-old left Nashville for Memphis Friday night to “clear his head.” But he got lost and wound up two hours north of Memphis in Mississippi County, Missouri.

The details are sketchy but Sanders was placed in self-protective custody at the Mississippi County Jail.

While there, the Missouri state attorney general said Sanders was involved in two altercations with jail personnel. One was at the direction of Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson who wasn’t supposed to be in charge.

“Cory Hutcheson was present in the jail and giving orders to jail personnel despite the fact that his license as a law enforcement official had been suspended nearly a month before.”

The coroner said Sanders had no trauma to his body thought he had been tased. His cause of death remains undertermined.

A lawyer for the NAACP said if Sanders was in protective custody, he may have been having a mental crisis.

“If someone is having a mental health crisis, you do not detain them, restrain them and tase them.”

Hutcheson was suspended and banned from the department.

The attorney general told the family, “I am deeply sorry and I pledge to you that my office will bring the full force of the law there to see that justice is done in this case.”