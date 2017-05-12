Blytheville Police seeking help in string of business burglaries

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Blytheville Police need your help solving a string of burglaries over the course of a month.

In the past couple of weeks, five businesses located in the North 5th and 6th Street area have been hit.

During one of the thefts, the crook(s) stole 20 cartons of cigarettes from a small grocery store.

Another business reported a gun and a silver plaque missing.

The department said the damage left behind is costing more than the items being stolen.

It’s unclear if any of the crimes are connected.

Police said they need your help solving these crimes.