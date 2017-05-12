× Assault rifles stolen from Frayser home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A neighborhood flooded with fear after a thief broke into a home and stole a pair of assault rifles.

Police told WREG it happened at a home on Brookmeade Wednesday night.

The homeowner’s neighbor told law enforcement she called 911 when she heard someone prying open the door.

Officers said the crook took two assault rifles — an AK47 and NPAP. Both had been stored under the bed.

“If it gets into the wrong hands, it could be a very dangerous situation.”

Neighbors like Pierre Davis said they are afraid criminals, or even worse children, could wind up with the guns.

“Elderly people in this neighborhood and a lot of kids. You know, it’s a real stressful situation.”

Stressful indeed.

Authorities in the Mid-South already have their hands full finding stolen weapons.

Just this week, a semi truck parked at Academy Sports in Olive Branch was hit.

Investigators said the truck driver was asleep in the cab when a thief took nearly 70 guns, including rifles, handguns and AR-15s.

Then add even more reports of guns taken from homes and cars in Shelby County.

Law enforcement told WREG too many guns aren’t locked up, and they’re begging people to store their guns in safes.

As for this neighborhood, they’re unnerved and afraid of what will happen next.

“It’s dangerous. It’s dangerous. We’ve got to do better and hopefully and we can get this situation resolved.”

The homeowner gave police the gun’s serial numbers to put in the databank.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.