Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. -- An arrest has been made in the murder of a Memphis woman.

The half-burned body of Lashanda Otis was found on Graves Road earlier this month.

Demario Dansberry, 24, is charged with murder.

Otis was shot in the head and left on the side of the road.

She had three children and was reportedly two-months pregnant at the time of her death.