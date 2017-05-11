WREG visits with the U.S. Navy on an aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. -- Last month, WREG traveled to Norfolk, Virginia to get a firsthand look at U.S. Navy operations. WREG's Stacy Jacobson and photojournalist Jonathan Knox toured the base, got outfitted at the Exchange and then took a C-2 COD Greyhound plane out to an aircraft carrier stationed about 200 miles off the coast.

The U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower was performing training exercises. The sailors on board include about 3,000 members of the ship's company as well as about 2,000 members of the air command. The carrier weighs about 100,000 tons and can hold up to 80 planes. Each weighs about 60,000 lbs. with fuel.

WREG met with Mid-South sailors serving aboard the ship including south Memphis native Airman Jasmine Lowe and Germantown native Lt. Brian McNamara.

Both Lowe and McNamara were deployed on the ship in 2016 for seven months in the Persian Gulf.

Aboard the ship, Lowe helps build bombs. McNamara carries out missions.

“We have the ability to strike any targets they may need us to take out. Basically just direct support for ground troops," McNamara said.

