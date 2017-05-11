Two construction crews, stroke survivor reportedly robbed by same suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Three people face charges for holding up construction workers outside a Hickory Hill house and then forcing their way into another home and robbing even more people.

It started Wednesday morning around 9:45 on Maple Tree when a construction crew said two men robbed them at gunpoint and took their wallets.

Fifteen minutes later, Stanley Benson said his house a block over was held up by the same guys.

"I just thank God nobody got in the way and killed," he told WREG.

Benson said he hired a crew to install new floors at his house on Pathway Circle. He said one guy went out to the truck when he was held at gunpoint.

"They made him lay down on the floor of the truck," said Benson.

Police said the men then barged into Benson's side door and aimed guns at Benson and the two workers.

Benson said moments later, one suspect knocked him to the ground.

"I couldn't get into my pockets. My hand was messed up," he said.

Benson couldn't get his wallet. He had a stroke last year. Some muscles no longer work.

"One guy went through my pockets and got my wallet," he said.

Police said an officer happened to be in the area, saw the suspects run down the street and hop into a car. That officer pulled over the car on Flowering Peach Drive. She said one of the suspects tried to bolt from the scene, but eventually all three were taken into custody.

Officers charged Justin Sistrunk and Jarrod Craig with six counts of aggravated robbery. They also arrested Lee Williams who they claim was the getaway driver.

"It's getting bad. That's all," said Benson.

He said the crew went back to work after the robbery and finished his floors hours later.