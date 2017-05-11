Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A troubled night club is back in business and the new owner, Tim Quinn, says things will be different this time around.

"We will maintain a safe and controllable atmosphere that people will enjoy if they give us a chance," he told WREG.

It's called City Hall but not everyone wants to see the club's return.

"It makes me a little nervous, and it`s simply because of the kind of activities that usually go along with night clubs."

Carol Choukala is looking at the building's past.

City Hall has been closed for three years, but before that it was a restaurant called Stella Marris and area residents claimed the owner, Steve Cooper, had plans to turn it into a strip club.

But the new manager said he's here to remove the black eye once donned by the club.

So what`s different this time?

"We`ve taken time to do our due diligence and figure out where the problems were and how to make them better," said Quinn.

Right now there are plans for the club to open in two weeks and the doors will open at 4 p.m.

Choukala, who runs a Christian thrift store across the street, said she cringes at the thought of sharing hours with the club.

"It`s just a lot of activity that goes on on the ball field. You always worry about the drinking and driving with all the kids."

But Quinn told WREG they will be no different from other bars.

"A lot of those concerns have to do with the crowd that might be brought in by a bar or a night club, but there are 10 other bars up and down Germantown Parkway that people don`t complain about."