The Best in Blues is in Memphis!

Last night, the Blues Foundation inducted six new members into the Blues Hall of Fame.

Tonight, it’s the Blues Music Awards.

The two events, cornerstones of a week full of concerts, exhibits, screenings and a special dedication to a Memphis music icon.

Joining us, are Blues Foundation President Barbara Newman, Rodd Bland, musician and son of Bobby “Blue” Bland and Blues Award Nominee Cedric Burnside.