× Star-Spangled Celebration returns to Shelby Farms Park

MEMPHIS — Star-Spangled Celebration is returning to Shelby Farms Park.

The event will be held July 1 and feature music, water inflatables, and end with an hour-long laser light show.

“The Laser Light Spectacular, the event’s grand finale, is right in line with the Park’s mission of sustainability,” said Wilson. “Laser light shows are not loud so they will not disturb wildlife, nor will they create litter within the Park’s landscapes. We wanted to make a visually impactful example of sustainability even during the 4th of July holiday which is traditionally focused on events which include fireworks.”

Music will be provided by the Memphis Wind Symphony.

Food trucks, cooling stations and win and beer gardens will also be available.

Tickets go on sale to Shelby Farms Park Members on May 15 and to the general public on May 16.

Tickets may be purchased via Ticketmaster or at the Lake’s Edge Gift Shop located in the Park’s First Tennessee Foundation Visitor Center.

For more information on the Star-Spangled Celebration, visit www.shelbyfarmspark.org/star-spangled-celebration