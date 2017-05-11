× Police: Woman followed then threatened Congressman David Kustoff

WEAKELY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Weakely County woman was arrested after reportedly following Congressman David Kustoff and then threatening him.

Police say Wendi Wright followed a car down Highway 45 Monday afternoon.

Inside the car were Congressman Kustoff and aide Marianne Dunavant.

Wright reportedly followed the car after it left a town hall on the UT Martin campus.

A police report states Kustoff and Dunavant felt they were in danger of being forced off the road.

When they pulled into the driveway of someone they know, Wright reportedly ran to the car and screamed while banging on the car and reaching in.

She then reportedly blocked the car until police were called and she ran away.

Wright later posted about the incident on her Facebook account.

She is charged with felony reckless endangerment.