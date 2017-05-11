× Police looking for missing Memphis family taken at force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have reason to believe members of a Memphis family were kidnapped.

A 15-year-old girl called 911 around 12:30 a.m. saying she needed police at a home in the 400 block of North Graham.

When police arrived, the home was empty and there were signs of forced entry and blood at the scene.

Police believe the family was forcibly taken by Randall Foster, Sr. who is the father of the missing eight-year-old and boyfriend of the missing woman.

A City Watch Alert has been issued for 38-year-old Catherine Rippe, 15-year-old Riley, and eight-year-old Randall Foster, Jr.

The family may be in a 2009 Black Chevy Silverado J3418W and could be headed to Sardis or Paris, Mississippi.

A neighbor told us police have responded to the home before.