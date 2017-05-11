× New Orleans removes statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis

NEW ORLEANS — As police stood between two opposing crowds, a crew lifted a statute of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis from its pedestal before dawn Thursday in New Orleans — the latest in a contentious plan to dismantle four Confederate monuments in the city.

It’s the second Confederate monument to come down after the New Orleans city council voted to remove the four landmarks back in 2015.

After years of heated public debate and legal battles, recent court decisions paved the way for the city to relocate the four monuments.

Dozens of people — a crowd of monument supporters, and a crowd supporting its removal — gathered at the Davis statue early Thursday before it was removed, at times screaming insults and threats at each other.

Police separated the sides with barriers.

As the statue was lifted shortly after 5 a.m., those who wanted it removed cheered, and sang the chorus from “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

One person held a sign that read, “Bout Time.”

The monument’s supporters at that point watched mostly in silence, some holding up Confederate banners.

Earlier, some monument supporters chanted, “President Davis;” one man saluted the statue.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long it would take workers to remove the pedestal.

The statues in New Orleans are part of a controversy surrounding Confederate symbols, which some say represent slavery and racial injustice.

Supporters say they represent history and heritage.

The issue became especially prominent after the massacre of nine black parishioners in a Charleston, South Carolina, church by a self-described white supremacist in 2015.

“These monuments have stood not as historic or educational markers of our legacy of slavery and segregation, but in celebration of it,” said New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu in a statement.

“To literally put the Confederacy on a pedestal in some of our most prominent public places is not only an inaccurate reflection of our past, it is an affront to our present, and a bad prescription for our future. We should not be afraid to confront and reconcile our past.”



Two more statues scheduled for removal

Last month, the city dismantled the first of its four monuments scheduled for removal — an obelisk commemorating the Battle of Liberty Place. The monument marked a deadly fight between members of the “Crescent City White League,” a group opposed to the city’s biracial police force, and state militia after the Civil War.

The remaining two monuments — those of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard — are also scheduled for relocation.

Landrieu’s office has not revealed when the two remaining statues will come down.

The mayor’s office said the city has secured private funding to remove the moments. Landrieu said the statues will be put in storage while the city looks for a suitable place to display them, such as a museum.