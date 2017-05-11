× National Weather Service issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for counties in the WREG viewing area.

The Watch includes the following Arkansas counties:

Arkansas, Bradley, Clay, Conway, Desha, Fulton, Greene, Izard, Johnson, Logan, Monroe, Ouachita, Poinsett, Prairie, Saline, Sharp, White, Baxter, Calhoun, Cleburne, Craighead, Drew, Garland, Hot Springs, Jackson, Lawrence, Lonoke, Montgomery, Perry, Polk, Pulaski, Scott, Stone, Woodruff, Boone, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Faulkner, Grant, Independence, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pike, Pope, Randolph, Searcy, Van Buren and Yell.

The alert is active until 10 p.m.

The Mid-South is under a slight risk for severe weather throughout the night.

The threat of rain and storms will end late Friday and clear out just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

