MLGW's 'Play It Cool' program to give away 200 air conditioners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Want to stay cool this summer?

MLGW will once again be donating 200 window air conditioning units to low-income seniors and disabled residents of Shelby County.

It’s all part of its “Play It Cool” program.

To qualify, applicants must be a low-income Shelby County senior citizen over the age of 60 who does not own an air conditioning unit.

You must also have an ID issued by the state of Tennessee and your most recent pay stub or Social Security Income statement.

If you have received a free air conditioning unit through the “Play It Cool” program in the past three years, you are not eligible to apply.

Each applicant will also have to go through a screening and application process. That event will take place May 16 at the Neighborhood Christian Center at 785 Jackson Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You may contact the Neighborhood Christian Center at (901) 881-6013.