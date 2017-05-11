× Mississippi governor requests federal disaster declaration

JACKSON, Miss. — Governor Phil Bryant is requesting a federal disaster declaration for several counties in the state of Mississippi.

In the report sent to President Donald Trump, the governor is asking that individual assistance be provided for residents of Holmes and Montgomery counties.

In addition, public assistance is being requested for those in Adams, Calhoun, Carroll, Claiborne, Holmes, Jefferson, Montgomery, Webster and Yazoo counties.

“With more than 25 counties reporting some form of damage on April 30th, this was truly a widespread severe weather event,” said Governor Bryant. “Most of the survivors will need federal assistance to help them rebuild and recover, and the counties I’ve requested were the hardest hit.”

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, more than 100 families in Holmes and Montgomery counties had their homes completely destroyed or severely damaged because of the severe weather, tornadoes and flooding.

It’s unclear when the President will respond to the governor’s request.