× Memphis Police looking for three missing children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three missing children.

Investigators say 10-year-old Aria Boyland, 14-year-old Breanna Boyland and 15-year-old Kimmi Bacon climbed out the window of a home on Read Oak Drive.

Police have not released a picture of Bacon.

A security guard at the Chickasaw Place Apartments in the Binghampton area and saw the girls running away around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Call police at 901-545-2677 if you’ve seen them.