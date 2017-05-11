Memphis in May Colombian Cuisine!
Memphis in May is spending this week celebrating this year’s honored country.
It’s a Salute to Colombia with a focus on Colombia culture and of course, cuisine!
Juan Felipe Camacho is one of the most highly regarded chefs in South America.
- Cuisine of Colombia
- Memphis in May Dinner
- Saturday, 6 p.m.
- Chez Philippe
- The Peabody Hotel
- (901) 529-4000
Arepas de Huevo Con Aji Criollo
(corn arepa de huevo with creole hot sauce)
Conversion chart below
Ingredients:
1 kg of corn flour (PAN Brand if possible)
wáter
salt
1 lt sunflower oil for deep frying
6 eggs
200 grm spring or Green onion
100 grs red tomatoes
2 lemons or limes
1 spoon of kétchup
200 grs fresh cilantro
100 grs rocoto pepper or jalapeño
Conversion chart:
Metric to U.S.
|Capacity
|Weight
|1 milliliter
|1/5 teaspoon
|1 gram
|.035 ounce
|5 ml
|1 teaspoon
|100 grams
|3.5 ounces
|15 ml
|1 tablespoon
|500 grams
|1.10 pounds
|100 ml
|3.4 fluid oz
|1 kilogram
|2.205 pounds
= 35 ounces
|240 ml
|1 cup
|1 liter
|34 fluid oz
= 4.2 cups
= 2.1 pints
= 1.06 quarts
= 0.26 gallon