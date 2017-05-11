Meet Furry Friend Moose and the Cooper-Young Pup Crawl!

We have to introduce you, to Moose!

She’s a one-year-old pit bull terrier mix, up for adoption at the Memphis Shelby County Humane Society!

She came to the Humane Society with a severe skin infection and eye condition, but after a few surgeries, she is back to normal.

Her beautiful coat is starting to grow back, and her fun personality is beginning to show.

Moose loves playing with other dogs, and people, but she also enjoys relaxing, too!

You can meet Moose, along with more adoptable dogs, at the Cooper Young “Pup Crawl” tonight from 6 to 9.

Twelve participating bars and restaurants in Cooper Young will have canine themed drinks and specials with a portion of proceeds going back to the Memphis Shelby County Humane Society.

Cooper-Young Pup Crawl

Benefits Memphis Shelby County Humane Society

Tonight, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

12 bars & restaurants