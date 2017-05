× Former W. Memphis police officer shot and killed in Yell, Arkansas

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — A former West Memphis Police Officer has been killed.

Yell County Lieutenant Kevin Mainhart was shot Thursday morning during a traffic stop.

Mainhart was a 20 year veteran of the West Memphis Police Department before he moved five years ago.

Two other people were later found shot at a different scene and a suspect is in a standoff with police.

The name of the suspect has not been released.