Flooding victims seeing some relief as water levels drop in Mid-South

AUGUSTA, Ark. -- Several areas are in clean-up mode after major flooding came through the Mid-South.

Some areas in Northeastern Arkansas were hit especially hard as the White and Black Rivers overflowed.

Abandoned cars barely above water give some insight into how bad the flooding got in Arkansas.

“Well, it’s been massive," said August resident Charlie Eldridge.

Eldridge has lived in Augusta all his life and says this year’s flooding was some of the worst he’s ever seen.

“The scope of the river and how wide it goes is just really unbelievable," he said.

State and national leaders traveled to flood areas this week by plane to see it for themselves.

“There’s no substitute for being able to see these things up close and personal," said Senator John Boozman.

He says they were taken aback by some of the damage but luckily, the forecast shows water levels will drop this week even with the incoming rain.

“There’s more response to do, but we’re grateful the water’s receding in the northern areas," said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Pocahontas was hit the hardest and then the water came down to areas like Augusta.

“It’s certainly an inconvenience for us who like to use the river," said Eldridge.

FEMA is now in the area assessing the damage. So far, it’s $21 million and counting, with a lot of that being farmland.

“From a farmer’s perspective, I’ve been there," said Sonny Perdue, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. "I’ve known the thrill of a wonderful crop and the despair of flooding and drought.”

He said he also knows the resilience of them.

WREG did hear about some homes that were flooded in the Augusta area. Besides that, the damage thankfully hasn’t been too bad in this area.