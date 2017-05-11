Fairfield Inn murder suspect now behind bars
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he shot and killed a man at a local motel.
The shooting happened at the Fairfield Inn & Suites located on Macon Cove in early March.
Authorities said Rudelle Lesley made his way into the hotel, entered a room occupied by three individuals and robbed them.
One of those victims, Uti Makasini, was shot during the robbery over a large amount of marijuana.
Lesley was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
He is scheduled to be in court Friday.
