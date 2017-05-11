Construction workers robbed of $2,500 worth of tools, cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Chastity White told WREG her two neighbors are some of the hardest working people you'll meet.

"They work, try to provide for themselves."

Which is why her father said they didn't deserve the rough welcome home they got Wednesday.

"These guys cornered them off, blocked them off and robbed them," Leon White told WREG.

Driving home after taking their nephews to school, the man and woman were robbed at the corner of Vivia and Dayton.

They don't speak English, but told Chastity exactly what happened.

"They wasn`t beat up, but inside they were like actually hurt inside because they took their stuff."

They said two men in a red car pulled up, blocked them in and then made their move.

Both victims jumped out of the car and started running. That's when one of the suspects grabbed the man by the neck and hurled him to the ground.

"They pushed him down and took his money, took his tools."

The woman was able to make it back to her house about a block away.

"They see Hispanics working, they take advantage of that `cause they know they have money in their pockets."

The crooks took almost $2,500 worth of tools as well as some cash.

Leon had a message for the pair who robbed his friends: "These young gentlemen need to get a job. Reality`s here. Get a job!"