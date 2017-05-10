Women escape carjacker in Cooper-Young

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police are looking for a man who carjacked two women in a parking lot right at the corner of Cooper and Young. The area is popular spot with restaurants and bars.

The women told police they had just left Bar DKDC at 964 South Cooper when they got into a black Range Rover early Monday morning.

The two women were sitting in the car waiting for a Lyft driver to pick up a second victim when a man opened the rear driver's side door and got in.

The women screamed at the man and the driver jumped out of the vehicle.

The suspect then climbed into the driver's seat and pushed the second woman out through the passenger side door.

The suspect then drove off.

The driver didn't know the year of her car or the license plate number.

The owner of the SUV told police she left a $2,000 purse, $1,000 earrings, credit cards and two check books in the vehicle.

The SUV was found the next day in the 3000 block of Chisca Avenue about two and a half miles away from where it was stolen.

Neighbors said they called it into police because it looked suspicious.

A general manager at Young Avenue Deli, which is across the street from where the car jacking took place, showed WREG video they believe shows the suspect.

In the video he walks around the patio of the restaurant.

Then later you can see the SUV speeding off in the distance.

"He was inside about an hour before the incident. He was in the bar. He ordered an ice water from the bartender," explained General Manager Tessa Pascover.

A police report said he also asked the bartender if there were gambling machines in the restaurants.

On Wednesday Jason Whitworth, with the Cooper Young Neighborhood Watch showed WREG dozens of cameras and signs purchased with grant and donation money going up in the neighborhood.

He had a strong message for potential crooks.

"I wanna get the message out if you're coming to Cooper Young to do bad things we're gonna take your picture and we're gonna give it to police and we're going to give it to the prosecutor," said Whitworth.

Street in Orange Mound where police found Range Rover they say was carjacked in Cooper Young neighborhood early Monday @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/zJJ2n5TiJg — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) May 10, 2017