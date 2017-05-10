× Women escape carjacker behind Cooper-Young bar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who carjacked two women behind a popular Cooper-Young bar.

The women had just left DKDC at 964 South Cooper when they got into a black Range Rover late Monday night.

The two women were sitting in the car when a man opened the rear driver’s side door and got in.

The women screamed at the man and the driver jumped out of the vehicle.

The suspect then climbed into the driver’s seat and pushed the second woman out through the passenger side door.

The suspect then drove off.

The driver didn’t know the year of her car or the license plate number.

She told police she left a $2000 purse, $1000 earrings, credit cards and two check books in the vehicle.

The car was found the next morning in the 3000 block of Chisca Avenue.

Police think they may have video of the suspect when he was in another restaurant and asked if they had any ‘gambling machines.’

