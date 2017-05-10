× Two men and teen arrested for downtown armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men and a teen have been charged with an armed robbery in downtown Memphis.

Deon Malone and Curtis Nelson are charged with aggravated robbery.

The name of the third suspect has not been released because he is 16 years old.

Police say a woman’s purse was stolen at gunpoint May 3 at 65 W. Pontotoc.

Malone was arrested minutes later when he ran in front of some police cars.

His arrest led to the two other people.

No one was injured.