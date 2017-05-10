× Tennessee commissioner arrested after allegedly attending meeting drunk

MANCHESTER, Tenn. — A Coffee County commissioner is facing charges after he reportedly attended a meeting drunk.

According to WTVF, Commissioner Steven Jones stopped by a local restaurant about an hour before the county commission meeting to purchase a slushie. He then added an undisclosed amount of vodka to the mixture and proceeded to the public forum.

Several people in attendance reportedly smelled the alcohol on him and reported it to police.

Jones was heading back to his car when he was finally approached by law enforcement. He reportedly admitted to being drunk in public and was arrested.