× Study session ends with attempted home invasion near UofM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after an attempted home invasion near the University of Memphis.

According to the report, the incident happened on the afternoon of April 28.

The victim told police she was sitting on her porch studying with some friends when a man approached them asking to use a phone. He stated he was lost then walked away.

The man turned back around and asked for a ride.

Getting nervous, the group went inside the apartment, only to have the man start banging and trying to force open the door.

The victim said the group started screaming at the suspect saying they would call the police.

That’s when the man left.

According to police, the description that was given by the victims matches a man that frequents the area.