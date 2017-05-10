× Search continues for missing 14-year-old diabetic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “He was just a nice guy.”

Brandon Cheatham ate breakfast with Cincere Wray most mornings at Gordon Elementary and Tuesday was no different.

“We`ll talk about little fun things and he`ll bring Kool-aid packs for his teacher.”

But Wednesday morning was different as deputies conducted an all-out search for Cincere after the 14-year-old stormed out of his home on Northwood Hills Drive around 9:30 a.m.

“Had a tiff with his mom this morning and he left the house,” said Earle Farrell with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. “She went out looking for him almost immediately.”

Her major concern: her son is diabetic and it was unclear if he had his insulin with him.

That fear was laid to rest after Cincere Facetimed a friend who called authorities.

“He couldn`t tell us where the young man was that we`re looking for because he didn`t recognize his surroundings.”

At this time it’s unclear what the teen and his mother were arguing about this morning.

WREG was told Cincere was kicked out of school on Tuesday.

He has also run away at least once in the past.

Whatever the reason behind his disappearance, Cheatham said he hopes his friend comes home.

“For his momma to go to sleep right and don`t have to wake up and have bad dreams about it.”