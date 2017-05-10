School bus driver hailed as ‘true hero’ after bus bursts into flames

DUNCAN, S.C. — A school bus driver is being called a hero after she saved more than 50 students when her school bus caught on fire.

It happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday as the bus was driving the students to school.

Hero school bus driver saves 56 students right before bus bursts into flames https://t.co/UCcSBDpjWq pic.twitter.com/nDTawQ0LeI — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 10, 2017

District officials told WSPA two students noticed smoke coming from the back of the bus and told the driver, Teresa Stroble, about it.

Stroble jumped into action, evacuating all 56 students from the bus within minutes.

Superintendent Scott Turner is praising her actions.

Fire officials are still investigating what started the fire on this bus.

A district spokesperson says there were some concerns about this type of bus from 1995 after other problems and fires. The bus involved in this incident was inspected and cleared by the state over the summer.