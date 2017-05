× Police search for suspect who stabbed woman on Faxon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who stabbed a woman on Faxon Avenue Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 3000 block of Faxon.

Witnesses told us they saw a woman who had been stabbed laying on the ground.

There is no description of the suspect.

Police are searching by ground and by air.