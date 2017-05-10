Police look for thieves who stole $100K worth of equipment from Hernando business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERNANDO, Miss. -- Hernando Police are looking for at least three people connected to stealing 100-thousand dollars-worth of equipment from a business.

It happened early Saturday morning at Reliable Equipment, a place that sells lawn mowers and other yard tools.

A neighboring business was able to catch some of it on camera, which showed the criminals were there for about an hour.

“With all the equipment they stole, they’re definitely stealing to sell," said Gerald Bouldon, owner of Reliable Equipment.

He said thieves got away with $100,000 worth of equipment, including his white Ford F-250 truck, two trailers and six lawn mowers. Three of those lawn mowers belonged to customers.

“Unfortunately, it’s one of those things -- how do you replace somebody’s used lawnmower?”

He said his insurance is working with those people as police try and catch the suspects.

“It was pretty disheartening. You know, you work hard and come in and everything’s gone and that’s kind of why you live in a small town; you think it’s safe and then it happens to you and you realize that it happens to a lot of people.”

He said an employee noticed the gates were open when she came into work and they later found out the locks had been cut. Bouldon said the gate was also opened by someone early Sunday morning, but it didn't appear anything was taken.

Now, they’re looking into getting an alarm and cameras but says the business next door was able to catch three people on its surveillance video.

“They were all lined up on the mowers and they drove on the side to the back and that’s where they loaded them on the trailer.”

He believes it was a job done by professionals, as they targeted specific brands and hot-wired his truck.

Reliable Equipment just moved to that location a few months ago and employees hope this will be a one-time incident.

If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to call Hernando police.

Officers say the stolen equipment was last seen headed east on Highway 78 toward Tupelo.