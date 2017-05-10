× MLGW asks some customers to limit water usage during peak hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is asking customers in a certain area to limit how much water they use during peak hours.

The water conservation is needed as crews work on the Davis Water Treatment Plant this week. The plant has been shut down since May 2.

Limiting nonessential water use will help keep system pressures stable because the maintenance affects the plant’s production capacity, according to MLGW.

The voluntary request applies to commercial, industrial and residential customers in mostly southwest Memphis: the area bordered by Stateline Road to the south, Airways Boulevard and East Parkway to the east, North Parkway to the north and the Mississippi River to the west.

Peak hours are 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

MLGW asks that during those times you: