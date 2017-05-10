× Memphis teen who started Mo’s Bows partners with NBA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mo’s Bows is turning pro.

The bowtie brand, started by Memphis 15-year-old Moziah “Mo” Bridges, has partnered with the NBA to create a line of handmade neckties and bowties featuring the logos of NBA teams.

You can support your team with either a logo print or a stripe pattern of the team’s colors.

It’s one of the first times a major sports league has initiated a collaboration with a smaller brand, according to the news release.

Mo started his business when he was only 9 years old, and since then it’s turned into a major moneymaker that’s landed the young entrepreneur on Shark Tank and Time‘s most influential teens list.

When we spoke to Mo in October 2015, Mo’s Bows was bringing in $200,000 a year. And it’s only getting bigger; he wants to have a full clothing line by the time he graduates college.

This isn’t the teen’s first foray into the sports world. He appeared on ESPN as a fashion correspondent for the 2015 NBA draft, and Mo’s Bows made bowties for the draft picks.

Mo spoke to Forbes about the NBA partnership: “My goal has always been to make Mo’s Bows a household name for kid entrepreneurship and men’s accessories. … It feels really good to know a major company like the NBA believes in me and my vision to shake up the world through fashion.”

You can browse and buy handmade bowties and neckties from Mo’s Bows, including the NBA collection, here.