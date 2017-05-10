× Memphis in May cleanup crew member attacks co-worker with box cutter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A member of the cleanup crew down in Tom Lee Park is on the run after police say he became angry and chased a co-worker with a box cutter.

The incident happened Wednesday morning.

The Old School Event Services employee told authorities he was cleaning up the trash from the Beale Street Music Festival when he received a call.

When he stopped to answer it, his co-worker, Michael Briggs, reportedly became upset and began threatening him.

That’s when Briggs reportedly pulled out a box cutter and began chasing the victim across Tom Lee Park.

Thankfully, the victim was not hurt.

Briggs was last seen running up the Grizzlies stairs on Riverside Drive.