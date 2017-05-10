× Man indicted on murder charges for deadly shooting on basketball court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted several months after police say he confessed to a deadly shooting at a South Memphis park.

Ladareion Greer, 24, was indicted Tuesday on second-degree murder charges for the October shooting death of Brandeon Thomas, 27, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Greer told detectives that he got into a fight with another man during a basketball game at Belz Park.

According to the affidavit, Greer admitted to firing four shots at the man — but he missed, hitting Thomas instead.

Thomas was initially taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but he died from his injuries the next day.

Greer was also indicted on the charge of tampering with or concealing evidence. Police say he tried to hide the gun in another park after the shooting.

Greer is being held on a $100,000 bond.